Anthony Edwards left off NBA All-Star starting 5, was he snubbed?

The Brief The NBA announced Monday its starting lineups for the All-Star Game. Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards didn't get enough votes for the Western Conference team. Edwards should get to the All-Star Game as a reserve, it would be his fourth straight selection. The All-Star Game is set for Feb. 15 at the home of the L.A. Clippers.



The NBA All-Star Game is set for Feb. 15 at the home of the L.A. Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves’ guard Anthony Edwards will not be starting in the game.

Anthony Edwards left off West starting 5

What we know:

The NBA announced the starting five for the Western Conference on Monday. Despite having one of the best seasons of his career so far, Edwards didn’t earn enough votes to be named a starter. He finished seventh in fan voting, at 1.96 million.

Voting for starters was 50% fan-based, and 25% each from current players and media. Victor Wembanyama got the last starting spot over Edwards via fan voting.

Here are the Western Conference All-Star starters:

Steph Curry – Golden State Warriors

Luka Doncic – L.A. Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

The Western Conference All-Star reserves will be announced at a later date, which Edwards is a lock for. It would be his fourth All-Star Game.

Edwards 2025-26 season so far

By the numbers:

The Timberwolves are in the No. 4 spot in the West (27-16) 43 games into the season. Edwards has started 34 games and is averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

He’s shooting 41.8% from the perimeter. Edwards has 17 games with at least 30 points, and seven games with at least 40 points. He had a career-high 55 points in Saturday night’s 126-123 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, after missing two games with a right foot injury.

NBA All-Star Game

What's next:

This year’s NBA All-Star Game is a U.S. vs. World format, with two U.S. teams and one World team playing a round-robin tournament of four 12-minute games. The three teams will have at least eight players.