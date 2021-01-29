Local organizations team up to pack totes of shoes, toiletries, positive notes for Minneapolis youth

Local organizations are teaming up to give "Hope Totes" to kids attending Sojourner Truth Academy in Minneapolis.

Each bag contains a new pair of sneakers, socks and a kit of toiletries. The bags also each had a "hope note", which is an encouraging message.

Samaritan's Feet, an organization serving children by providing them with shoes, led the charge with the help of the Minneapolis North boys’ basketball team.

"As a team we do two service projects a year," said Minneapolis North head coach Larry McKenzie. "I want my kids to learn how to give back and this was an opportunity to do that with an organization that I personally really, really believe in and have supported over the last five years."

Organizers say students will get their new pair of shoes when in-person learning resumes next month.