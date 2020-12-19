Santa makes special visit, riding a fire truck to see Victoria, Minn. girl

article

A little girl in Victoria, Minnesota got an incredible gift for the holidays on Saturday when she got a special visit from Santa Claus.

According to her parents, Joslyn Rogers, who has cerebral palsy, wanted nothing more for Christmas than to see Santa Claus. But, due to COVID-19 restrictions and health concerns due to the pandemic, that wasn't possible this year.

However, thanks to an initiative from local first responders, her parents were able to set up a special visit on Saturday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Santa Claus atop a classic red fire truck passed down her street as part of a mini-parade for Joslyn.

"It was really exciting because it was my first time [seeing Santa]," said Joslyn afterward. "I think it was very good he was able to come to our house because I couldn't see him."

"Merry Christmas, everybody," Joslyn added.