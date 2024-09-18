Will Vikings fans boo Stefon Diggs Sunday? Should they?

article

The Minnesota Vikings host the Houston Texans Sunday as a pair of 2-0 teams square off at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It means the first time Danielle Hunter is playing against his old team. It’s the second time Stefon Diggs will see his former team, but first time back in Minnesota. Diggs spent his first five seasons with the Vikings after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

It will be interesting to see what kind of fan reaction Diggs gets in his return. He had highs, and some lows during his time in Minnesota.

The highs

Diggs started 63 games in Minnesota. He made 365 catches for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns. The biggest catch of his career came in the "Minneapolis Miracle," a walk-off touchdown that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship game in 2018.

He also became a fan-favorite for playing catch pregame with Vikings’ fans before every home game.

The lows

Diggs never shied away from drama. He had times where he didn’t mesh with Kirk Cousins. He had times where he and Josh Allen weren’t on the same page in Buffalo.

During the 2019 season, Diggs failed to show up to the Vikings’ facility for a Wednesday practice after a loss. With trade rumors swirling, Diggs told reporters he was sick, the team said his absence was not injury-related. He then said, "I feel like there’s truth to all rumors."

The Vikings traded him to the Bills for several picks, one that ended up being Justin Jefferson.

What’s next

Diggs comes to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, and he was generally loved by fans. It will be a surprise if there are any boos when a football comes his way.