Wild players, coach John Hynes will cherish Olympic memories

The Brief Minnesota Wild players and coach John Hynes are back from their experience at the Winter Olympics. Filip Gustavsson has already been back at practice since Team Sweden was eliminated. Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy are expected to be with the team Thursday night at Colorado after winning Olympic gold.



The Wild resume the remainder of their regular season Thursday night at the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night. They’re currently in the No. 2 spot in the West, behind the Avalanche, with 24 games to play before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Filip Gustavsson ready for stretch run

What we know:

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson was a netminder for Team Sweden at the Olympics, and got an earlier start back than a few other teammates. He said after practice Wednesday he’s confident the Wild can regroup for the rest of the regular season.

The Wild was one of the hotter teams in the NHL before the Olympic break, having won five straight games and going 8-1-1 in their last 10.

"There have been a few good practices now since everyone got back. We’re confident from where we left off that the whole team is in a good spot. We’re not happy, gotta get to the playoffs," Gustavvson said.

Hynes soaks in Olympic experience

Why you should care:

John Hynes doesn’t have a gold medal to show for it, as the Team USA coaching staff does not get medals. But he comes home an Olympic champion, an experience he’ll take with him the rest of his life.

"All around it was a great experience. Going into the Olympics, the hockey part is high-intensity and best-on-best tournament. Just to be part of the Olympics is really special. It was great. The way our team came together, it was really fun to be a part of. The only thing that mattered was winning," Hynes said.

Faber, Hughes, Boldy expect to play Thursday night

Local perspective:

The Wild had three Americans coming home with Olympic gold – Brock Faber, Quinn Hughes and Matt Boldy. All three reportedly flew home on Wild owner Craig Leipold’s plane.

They’ll be with the team when it heads to Colorado. All three will pick time to get their spot rest, but Hynes said they’re all expected to play against the Avalanche.

What's next:

The Wild have 78 points in the West, one point ahead of Dallas and 10 ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights.