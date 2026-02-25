Maple Grove girls' basketball coach, hall-of-famer Mark Cook placed on leave

The Brief Mark Cook, the varsity girls' basketball coach at Maple Grove High School, is on administrative leave from both his teaching and coaching duties at Osseo Area Schools. Cook was inducted into the Minnesota Girls' Basketball Hall of Fame last year, and also serves on the Osseo City Council. Officials have not yet specified the reason for his leave of absence.



Maple Grove Head Girls' Basketball Coach Mark Cook is on leave from his duties as a teacher and a coach, according to a spokesperson for Osseo Area Schools, who did not provide a reason for him being placed on leave.

Mark Cook on ‘leave of absence’

What we know:

An Osseo Area Schools spokesperson confirmed that Cook is "currently on a leave of absence from both his teaching and coaching roles with Osseo Area Schools."

Mark Cook also services on the Osseo City Council, where he was appointed in 2024. FOX 9 reached out to the Osseo City Council for a statement but has not yet heard back.

Cook is also a social studies teacher at Maple Grove Senior High, where he has taught for 17 years.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared a reason for Cook's leave of absence and have not specified how long it is expected to last.

Cook's coaching career

The backstory:

Cook was inducted into Minnesota Girls’ Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in November 2025.

He was also named Coach of the Year by the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Class AAAA for the 2024-2025 season.

His bio shows Cook was "entering his 21st year as head coach of the Crimson Girls Basketball program." He also serves as executive director of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association and served as president for the organization from 2016-2018.