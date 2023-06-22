Wild forward Matt Boldy to play in PGA Tour Canada event at Cragun's

article

Matt Boldy is known as a talented forward for the Minnesota Wild, but he will soon be taking his talents to the golf course.

The Wild announced Thursday that Boldy has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship, set for Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses in Brainerd. Boldy was the Wild’s No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Massachusetts native recently signed a contract extension with the Wild, and has been an accomplished amateur golfer since he was a kid. Boldy will be in a 156-player field to win a share of $200,000 in the Fortinet Cup tournament. The top-five players in that season-long points chase receive a membership to the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

"Matt is a very accomplished golfer and is very excited to see how his game will hold up against some of the best golfers in the world," said Jack Wawro, director of golf at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

In 128 career NHL games, Boldy has 46 goals and 56 assists. He finished third on the Wild this season with 63 points, and second with 31 goals.