Wes Phillips breaks news on Justin Jefferson rest day at Vikings camp

If there’s one thing that’s been a constant at Minnesota Vikings training camp, it’s been young fans screaming for a Justin Jefferson autograph or for him to hear them screaming his name and get a wave.

They’ll likely get neither during Wednesday’s workout at TCO Performance Center. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips took the opportunity to break some news about Jefferson at the outdoor podium.

"I do have a little nugget for you. Justin Jefferson will be taking a pre-planned rest day today. No need for concern or breaking news out there," Phillips said.

The Vikings don’t generally offer up that kind of information before a practice, but got ahead of it to avoid potential panic with the star receiver and one of the best players in the NFL not in pads.

Why it matters

Wednesday will mark the seventh practice in eight days since camp started. The Vikings know what they have in Jefferson, after signing him to a record $144 million contract extension before the start of mandatory mini camp. It continues to give other players more reps in live situations.

By the numbers

Despite missing seven straight games last season with a hamstring injury, Jefferson still caught 68 passes for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. In four full seasons, Jefferson has 392 catches for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. He set NFL records in receptions and yards in his first three seasons, and was a First-Team All Pro pick two years ago.

Jefferson ranked No. 18 in NFL’s Top 100 players

Before every regular season, the NFL comes out with its top 100 players list. Vikings safety Harrison Smith comes in at No. 93. At No. 18? Justin Jefferson. On the surface, the ranking seems to low. He’s arguably the best receiver in the league, but he’s behind 49ers tight end George Kittle and Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb. Yes, he was hurt last year, but the ranking seems odd.

What’s next

The Vikings have Thursday off before returning to practice on Friday.