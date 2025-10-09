Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: ALDS Game 5, Gopher hockey on FOX 9

article

The Brief The busy sports weekend on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ kicks off Friday, with Gopher men's hockey and ALDS Game 5. Saturday's schedule features the Gopher Pregame Show, Gopher women's hockey and Gopher men's hockey. On Sunday, watch Vikings GameDay Live, St. Thomas men's hockey and more.



It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the ALDS Game 5 on Friday as well as plenty of men's and women's hockey.

Friday, Oct. 10

5:30 p.m. — Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame Show on FOX 9+

6 p.m. — Boston College at Minnesota men's hockey on FOX 9+

7 p.m. — Detroit at Seattle ALDS Game 5 on FOX 9

Saturday, Oct. 11

9 a.m. — Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9

11 a.m. — Ohio State at Illinois college football on FOX 9

1 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Cloud women's hockey on FOX 9+

2:30 p.m. — TCU at Kansas State college football on FOX 9

6:30 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech college football on FOX 9

9 p.m. — Minnesota men's hockey at Icebreaker Tournament — FOX 9+

Sunday, Oct. 12

10 a.m. — Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9

Noon — Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers on FOX 9

5 p.m. — North Dakota at St. Thomas men's hockey - FOX 9+

7 p.m. — ALCS Game 1 on FOX 9

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

What's FOX 9+:

With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.