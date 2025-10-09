Expand / Collapse search

Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: ALDS Game 5, Gopher hockey on FOX 9

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 9, 2025 2:03pm CDT
Sports
FOX 9
The Brief

    • The busy sports weekend on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ kicks off Friday, with Gopher men's hockey and ALDS Game 5.
    • Saturday's schedule features the Gopher Pregame Show, Gopher women's hockey and Gopher men's hockey.
    • On Sunday, watch Vikings GameDay Live, St. Thomas men's hockey and more.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the ALDS Game 5 on Friday as well as plenty of men's and women's hockey. 

Friday, Oct. 10

  • 5:30 p.m. — Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame Show on FOX 9+
  • 6 p.m. — Boston College at Minnesota men's hockey on FOX 9+
  • 7 p.m. — Detroit at Seattle ALDS Game 5 on FOX 9

Saturday, Oct. 11

  • 9 a.m. — Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9
  • 11 a.m. — Ohio State at Illinois college football on FOX 9
  • 1 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Cloud women's hockey on FOX 9+
  • 2:30 p.m. — TCU at Kansas State college football on FOX 9
  • 6:30 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech college football on FOX 9
  • 9 p.m. — Minnesota men's hockey at Icebreaker Tournament — FOX 9+

Sunday, Oct. 12

  • 10 a.m. — Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9
  • Noon — Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers on FOX 9
  • 5 p.m. — North Dakota at St. Thomas men's hockey - FOX 9+
  • 7 p.m. — ALCS Game 1 on FOX 9

How to watch FOX 9+

How to watch FOX 9+. (FOX 9)

What's FOX 9+:

With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.

In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

