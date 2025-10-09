Weekend Minnesota sports TV guide: ALDS Game 5, Gopher hockey on FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's another busy weekend of sports on FOX 9 and FOX 9+, headlined by the ALDS Game 5 on Friday as well as plenty of men's and women's hockey.
Friday, Oct. 10
- 5:30 p.m. — Pride on Ice Gopher Hockey Pregame Show on FOX 9+
- 6 p.m. — Boston College at Minnesota men's hockey on FOX 9+
- 7 p.m. — Detroit at Seattle ALDS Game 5 on FOX 9
Saturday, Oct. 11
- 9 a.m. — Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9
- 11 a.m. — Ohio State at Illinois college football on FOX 9
- 1 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Cloud women's hockey on FOX 9+
- 2:30 p.m. — TCU at Kansas State college football on FOX 9
- 6:30 p.m. — Kansas at Texas Tech college football on FOX 9
- 9 p.m. — Minnesota men's hockey at Icebreaker Tournament — FOX 9+
Sunday, Oct. 12
- 10 a.m. — Vikings GameDay Live on FOX 9
- Noon — Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers on FOX 9
- 5 p.m. — North Dakota at St. Thomas men's hockey - FOX 9+
- 7 p.m. — ALCS Game 1 on FOX 9
How to watch FOX 9+
What's FOX 9+:
With no subscriptions or fees, FOX 9+ is your FREE ticket to local sports, which reaches nearly two million homes.
FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2.
In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.