Vikings WR Jordan Addison won’t face charges in Florida hotel arrest

By
Published  January 20, 2026 3:20pm CST
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
article

Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison celebrates scoring the winning touchdown during the NFL International match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 5, 2025.  ((Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images))

The Brief

    • Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not face charges in a Jan. 12 arrest at a Florida hotel.
    • A notice of termination of prosecution was filed Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Court records.
    • Addison was arrested for trespassing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino at about 3:46 a.m. on Jan. 12. He was released later that afternoon after posting $500 cash bond.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will not face charges after a Jan. 12 arrest for trespassing at a Tampa hotel.

Addison’s charges dropped

What we know:

According to case filings in Hillsborough County Court, a notice of termination of prosecution was issued on Tuesday. That means Addison will no longer face charges, and the case has been dropped.

What we don't know:

Exact details of why the notice of termination of prosecution was filed are not clear. Addison's agent said from the start he would be exhonerated. 

The backstory:

Addison was arrested just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 12 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and charged with first-degree trespassing in an occupied structure. He was taken into custody by Seminole Indian Police, and released later that afternoon after posting a $500 cash bond.

Addison’s attorney, Brian Pakett, released the following statement on Tuesday:

"As Mr. Addison’s agent has advised, from the very outset of this incident and arrest, Mr. Addison committed no legal wrong doing. We are thrilled that the truth was finally revealed and this poor man’s name was not besmirched any longer.  I am thankful we were able to bring this to light as quickly as possible."

What’s next for Addison

What's next:

This marks Addison’s third run-in with the law since being drafted by the Vikings No. 23 overall in 2022. In 46 career games, including 41 starts, Addison has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Vikings and Addison are in offseason mode. He’s entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026.

