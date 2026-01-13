Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested for trespassing at Tampa hotel

article

The Brief Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for trespassing at a Tampa, Fla., hotel early Monday morning. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond. It's Addison's third incident away from football since being drafted by the Vikings No. 23 overall in 2023.



For the third time in his NFL career, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison is making headlines for actions away from the football field, and not in a good way.

Jordan Addison arrested at Florida hotel

What we know:

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office jail records confirm Addison, 23, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. and charged with first-degree trespassing in occupied structure. He was taken into custody by Seminole Indian Police, reportedly at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla.

Online records show Addison was released at 2:40 p.m. after posting $500 cash bond.

Details of why he was arrested are not clear.

Jordan Addison's agent reacts

What they're saying:

Jordan Addison's agent, Jim Younger with Younger & Associates, released a statement on social media saying Addison will be exhonerated.

Troubled past for Addison

Why you should care:

This mark’s Addison’s third incident away from football since being drafted by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in 2023.

Addison was suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season after a July 2024 arrest for drunk driving near the Los Angeles Airport. He reached a plea deal in that case for a "wet reckless" charge, paid a $390 fine and took two online classes. The incident happened just a few weeks before training camp, and a week after rookie Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash by a drunk driver.

In his rookie year, Addison was cited by the State Patrol for driving 140 mph on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. At the time, he told authorities he was having an emergency with his dog.

Kevin O’Connell, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talk Addison

What they're saying:

At his season-ending news conference Tuesday, Vikings’ coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed he’s aware of Addison’s arrest, but didn’t have a lot to say.

"I just learned about that very recently, I don’t want to speculate on that. Get as many facts and find out exactly what happened. Speculating on that would be incredibly immature for me," O’Connell said.

Addison will enter 2026 on the final year of his rookie contract. He has 175 catches for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns in 46 games, and 41 starts.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was asked Tuesday if Addison's latest incident will impact the Vikings' decision on signing him to a contract extension.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he’s a joy to be around. He’s incredibly intelligent, confident and responsible. Like all of us, it’s what are you like on the 1% of those days," Adofo-Mensah said. "That’s something we have to consider."