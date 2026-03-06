Minnesota sports betting meets opposition this legislative session
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sports betting is back on the table in Minnesota, with a new bill set to be discussed soon.
Minnesota sports betting debate
What we know:
The bill aims to legalize sports betting in Minnesota, introducing safeguards like limits on prop bets and push notifications. It also allows gamblers to set spending limits and cooling-off periods.
What they're saying:
"If you will enjoy it, we will make a safe path for you," said Sen. Nick Frentz, (DFL-North Mankato), an author of the bill.
Sen. Jeremy Miller, (R-Winona), added, "It's time to get it done," emphasizing the need for consumer protections.
Some lawmakers, like Sen. John Marty, (DFL-Roseville), want more protections, including limits on advertising to younger people and holding the industry accountable if betting apps encourage gambling addicts.
Concerns over problem gambling
What's next:
The bill's first committee hearing is scheduled for next week. Supporters believe the odds of legalization are about 50/50, while opponents think they might be lower.
The other side: Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, (R-Fergus Falls), expressed concerns about the potential increase in problem gambling and family bankruptcies, citing experiences from other states. He also wants to ban in-game betting, which he believes can indicate addictive behavior.