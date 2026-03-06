Minnesota sports betting meets opposition this legislative session

The Brief Minnesota is considering legalizing sports betting, but opinions are divided. A new bill will have its first committee hearing next week. The bill includes safeguards, but some lawmakers want more protections.



Sports betting is back on the table in Minnesota, with a new bill set to be discussed soon.

Minnesota sports betting debate

What we know:

The bill aims to legalize sports betting in Minnesota, introducing safeguards like limits on prop bets and push notifications. It also allows gamblers to set spending limits and cooling-off periods.

What they're saying:

"If you will enjoy it, we will make a safe path for you," said Sen. Nick Frentz, (DFL-North Mankato), an author of the bill.

Sen. Jeremy Miller, (R-Winona), added, "It's time to get it done," emphasizing the need for consumer protections.

Some lawmakers, like Sen. John Marty, (DFL-Roseville), want more protections, including limits on advertising to younger people and holding the industry accountable if betting apps encourage gambling addicts.

Concerns over problem gambling

What's next:

The bill's first committee hearing is scheduled for next week. Supporters believe the odds of legalization are about 50/50, while opponents think they might be lower.

The other side: Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, (R-Fergus Falls), expressed concerns about the potential increase in problem gambling and family bankruptcies, citing experiences from other states. He also wants to ban in-game betting, which he believes can indicate addictive behavior.