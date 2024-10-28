Vikings WR Jordan Addison shoots down ‘Free 3’ trade speculation

Jordan Addison made it very clear on Monday he’s happy with the Minnesota Vikings and doesn’t want to go anywhere.

A recent Instagram story post with the caption "Free 3" and Addison in his Vikings’ uniform may have implied he wanted out of Minnesota, or wanted the ball more. He shot down that notion from the locker room after practice at TCO Performance Center.

"It wasn’t like I’m resurrecting anything, that’s just my little saying I’ve been saying. If y’all go back down my IG, y’all will see I say it in all my captions," Addison said. "People will just try to make something out of anything. I’m straight, I’m good."

More often that not when an athlete posts "Free" with something, it suggests they are frustrated and want a bigger role. It sometimes even leads to players demanding trades. Addison says that’s not the case here.

Why it matters

Addison said he started doing the "Free 3" caption during 2020 fall camp at Pittsburgh. After his final season at USC, the Vikings took Addison No. 23 overall in 2023. In his rookie year, Addison had 70 catches on 108 targets for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This year, there’s been a slight drop-off. He’s missed two games with an ankle injury and in the five other games, has 14 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown.

"Obviously I wish I could be doing a little bit better, but I’m doing everything that I can. Just looking forward to having a good game this week," Addison said. "Just keep getting open, that’s my job as a receiver so that’s what I’m going to keep doing."

What’s next

The Vikings look to end a two-game losing streak, hosting the Indianapolis Colts off a mini bye week for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.