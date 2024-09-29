Vikings without Ivan Pace Jr. at Green Bay, Jordan Love returns for Packers

article

The Minnesota Vikings open NFC North Division play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and they are looking for their first 4-0 start since 2016.

The Vikings are saying all the right things after dominating wins over the Giants, 49ers and Texans to start the season 3-0. It doesn’t mean anything if you don’t back it up week-to-week. After all, the 2016 team finished 8-8 and missed the NFC Playoffs.

No Ivan Pace Jr. for Vikings

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, as he was among the Vikings’ inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. Pace got injured during practice last week, and missed the win over the Texans.

Jordan Addison returns after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the win at the Giants. Several other players were on the injury report, but are active for Sunday’s game.

Jordan Love returns for Packers, no Jaire Alexander

After missing two games with a knee injury, Jordan Love returns for the Packers on Sunday. He was carted off the field in Week 1 with what looked like a serious knee injury. It turned out to be an MCL sprain. He’s not 100 percent, but he’s back against the Vikings.

The Packers will not have Jaire Alexander, who is out with groin and quad injuries. The Packers are without their top two defensive backs against Justin Jefferson and Addison. The highly-anticipated match-up between Alexander and Jefferson will have to wait. They didn’t face each other last year either.

Aaron Jones returns to Green Bay

Aaron Jones makes his highly-anticipated return to Green Bay after being released by the team in the offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings, and in three games, has 228 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also has 97 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jones said this week if he scores at Lambeau Field, he’ll find Vikings’ fans to leap into.