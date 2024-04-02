Vikings OC Wes Phillips suspended 3 weeks without pay after DUI arrest

Minnesota Vikings Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips has been suspended three weeks without pay stemming from a December arrest for DUI in the Twin Cities.

The suspension starts Tuesday, and Phillips will miss the first week of the Vikings’ offseason workout program, which starts April 15. Phillips was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in early December, days before the Vikings flew to Las Vegas and got a 3-0 win over the Raiders. He still flew with the team and coached in the win.

Phillips pleaded guilty to careless driving in February. He was pulled over for speeding on Dec. 8 on I-394 in Minneapolis and registered a blood alcohol level of .10, above the .08 legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Phillips addressed the matter on Dec. 12, 2023.

"Aside from the standards that I have for myself, I do understand that as a coach in this league, there are certain standards from the NFL and from the Minnesota Vikings. I didn’t live up to those standards. The last thing I would ever want to do is detract from the attention being on the great things that these guys do on the field," Phillips said. "That was unfortunate from me, I do believe in being accountable and learning from your mistakes, accepting whatever discipline may come down the road, and growing from it and going forward with a positive attitude."

Phillips did not miss any regular season games after the incident, and is likely not subject to further discipline from the NFL as a result of the suspension.

His first day back to work for the Vikings would be April 23. The NFL Draft starts April 25.