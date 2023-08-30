Vikings to sign RB Myles Gaskin, waive WR Jalen Reagor

article

The Minnesota Vikings are planning to sign former Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin to add depth to their offensive backfield, according to league sources.

Gaskin’s agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday that he intends to sign a one-year deal with the Vikings. Gaskin has familiarity with Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was the Dolphins’ head coach when he was drafted in 2019.

Gaskin was released on Tuesday after four seasons in Miami. He played in 38 career games and made 17 starts with the Dolphins, rushing for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 3.8 yards per rush. He could also be an option in the pass game, with 101 career catches for 701 yards.

Gaskin played in just four games last season, getting 10 carries for 26 yards. He was inactive for 10 of the first 12 games last season. He’ll add depth to the Vikings’ run game, which will be led by Alexander Mattison. Ty Chandler appears to be the No. 2 running back, with Kene Nwangwu being out nearly all of training camp with an undisclosed injury.

The Vikings also brought in Kareem Hunt for a visit during camp, but he left without signing.

To make room for Gaskin on the roster, the Vikings are moving on from wide receiver Jalen Reagor. He was a first round pick in 2020, taken one selection ahead of Justin Jefferson. The Vikings traded for him last season, and he made eight catches for 104 yards and one touchdown. The move leaves Minnesota with five receivers: Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell and Jalen Nailor.

The Vikings might not be done adjusting their roster, with only five defensive backs as part of the initial 53.