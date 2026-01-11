Expand / Collapse search

Vikings specialists Will Reichard, Andrew DePaolo earn All-Pro honors

Published  January 11, 2026 6:19pm CST
Minnesota Vikings
FOX 9
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard #16 kicks the ball during the NFL international game between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns on October 5, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. ((Photo by Torbjorn Tande/PXImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images))

The Brief

    • Vikings' long-snapper Andrew DePaola and kicker Will Reichard earned AP All-Pro honors.
    • Reichard achieved First-Team All-Pro with a 94.3% field goal success rate.
    • DePaola is the first long snapper with four consecutive All-Pro honors.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Vikings made history Sunday, having two of their specialists selected All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Kicker Will Reichard, and long-snapper Andrew DePaola are considered two of the best at their position in the NFL.

Will Reichard earns All-Pro honor

What we know:

Will Reichard, in his second NFL season, was voted First-Team All-Pro, boasting a 94.3% success rate on field goals. He was perfect on extra point attempts and set several records, including an NFL record for field goals from over 50 yards. Reichard's achievements include being the only kicker in 2025 with such high field goal and extra point percentages. His performance included a record-setting 62-yard field goal against Cincinnati.

Andrew DePaolo selected All-Pro

The backstory:

Andrew DePaola earned his fourth consecutive All-Pro nod, marking him as the first long snapper in NFL history to achieve such an honor. DePaola has been a consistent performer since joining the NFL in 2014, playing 153 games and making significant contributions to the Vikings. 

Historical context 

Why you should care:

Reichard joins an elite group of Vikings' kickers who have earned All-Pro accolades, including Jan Stenerud and Gary Anderson. DePaola has been a key player for the Vikings, also making history with his Pro Bowl selections. 

