Vikings sign K John Parker Romo, Will Reichard headed to IR

article

The Brief The Vikings are expected to place Will Reichard on IR and sign John Parker Romo Reichard has a quad strain, and missed his first 2 kicks of the season Sunday night after 34 straight makes The Vikings also need a long snapper after Andrew DePaola suffered a hand injury against the Colts that will require surgery



The Minnesota Vikings will have a new kicker on Sunday when they take their 6-2 record to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings are signing John Parker Romo and will place Will Reichard on injured reserve with a quad strain. That means Reichard will have to miss at least the next four games.

Why it matters

Reichard had started the his rookie season with 34 straight makes between 14 field goals and 20 extra points. He missed his first kick from 53 yards out wide right on Sunday, then missed again from 31 yards out off the right upright. He was been treated in-game for a quad injury, something he dealt with in 2019 at Alabama.

If Romo sounds familiar, he was with the Vikings this offseason during OTAs and part of training camp, competing with Reichard for the kicking job. He was released on July 29 after the Vikings had to acquire defensive back depth. Sunday will be his regular season debut.

Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said Tuesday it wasn't until after Reichard made his first extra point, following two misses, that he felt something in his quad.

"After he hit that PAT, he came to me and said he felt his quad tighten up," Daniels said. "That dude is tough as all get out, He managed to grind it out and get through the game. "We’re still kind of evaluating that process right now just in terms of what’s that going to look like throughout the week. We’re still working through Will’s injury. It’s tough, especially when it’s the kicker and the snapper position."

Long snapper next?

The Vikings also probably need a new long snapper. Pro Bowler and captain Andrew DePaola needs a procedure on his right hand after suffering an injury in Sunday night’s win over the Colts. It’s not clear how much time DePaola will miss.

According to NFL Network, the Vikings are going to sign former Lions and Bears long snapper Jake McQuaide.

"It’s devastating honestly. You look at it from an intangibles standpoint of what this guy brings to the room, I told him we need him in the meeting rooms and the building still being a part of the operation," Daniels said.