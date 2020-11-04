Vikings RB Dalvin Cook named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

article

After leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Dalvin Cook has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Cook had 226 total yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings improved to 2-5 on the season, coming off their bye week. Cook became the third player in Vikings history to score four touchdowns in a game, joining Ahmad Rashad and Chuck Foreman.

Cook had 30 carries for 163 yards and three rushing touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He added two catches for 63 yards, including a 50-yard screen pass for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 28-14 lead in the second half. In three career games against the Packers, Cook is averaging 169 yards per game on the ground.

It’s the third time Cook has won NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Cook is second in the NFL in rushing with 652 yards, and leads the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Before the start of the regular season, Cook signed a 5-year, $63 million contract extension worth a reported $28 million guaranteed.

The Vikings have had 18 different players earn 25 total NFC Player of the Week honors since Mike Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014. Cook is the first position player to win it since Danielle Hunter won Defensive Player of the Week in Week 14 last season. Mike Boone won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week earlier this season.