Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel helps out Iowa hometown devastated by flooding

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was at the Morgan Wallen concert when he got a phone call from his wife in late June.

Their Rock Valley, Iowa, home and many others in their community were hit hard by flooding on June 22 after more than four inches of rain poured down in about 90 minutes. It caused a flash flood more than five feet higher than any ever recorded in the small Iowa town.

Van Ginkel, who signed with the Vikings in free agency, felt compelled to do something to help his hometown. He helped bring in Mercy Chefs to provide meals to families, went around to various homes to help clean up and organized events to raise money for town residents.

"It makes me want to get off my butt and help the community out in any way possible. The community is hurting, and any way I can give back, whether it be donations or setting up fundraisers, doing all these things I can to provide resources to help these people get back on their feet because they need it," Van Ginkel said.

Tuesday night on FOX 9, Sports Director Jim Rich sat down with Van Ginkel at TCO Performance Center to talk about helping with the flood recovery efforts in his hometown, and coming to Minnesota.

Van Ginkel signed with the Vikings after five seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He made 69 tackles in 17 games and 11 starts, and had a career-high six sack. He missed most of offseason workouts rehabbing an injury.

He said he came to Minnesota to reunite with Brian Flores, wanted to play for the Vikings after the team was at the top of the NFLPA survey and wanted to be closer to home.

"This place checks the box, all of them," Van Ginkel said.

Watch the video for Jim Rich’s full interview with Andrew Van Ginkel.