Kevin O'Connell speaks at Khyree Jackson's funeral: 'I hope I did Khyree justice'

The Minnesota Vikings are welcoming back fans at training camp on Saturday for the first time this season as part of Back Together Weekend across the NFL.

Kevin O’Connell, Brian Flores and Daronte Jones were among a group of Vikings’ staffers who missed Friday’s workout at TCO Performance Center to attend the funeral of Khyree Jackson. The rookie draft pick was killed in a car crash in Maryland on July 6. The Vikings had high hopes for Jackson after taking him in the third round out of Oregon.

"A small group of us had a very somber day down in Maryland. Just felt it was very important for the group of us that were there to have a presence and get a chance to personally spend some time with Khyree’s family," O’Connell said. "Nothing changes the fact about the tragedy that it was."

The driver of the vehicle who hit Jackson and two of his high school teammates was allegedly impaired at the time of the crash. O’Connell said Jackson’s family will come to training camp to attend a practice at a later date.

Kevin O’Connell speaks at Khyree Jackson’s funeral

Once plans were finalized that Vikings’ staff would attend Jackson’s service, the family asked O’Connell to be one of the speakers.

"It was quite honestly an honor with that many family and folks that Khyree and Isaiah Hazel impacted, with it being a joint funeral. Incredibly sad day and somber, that’s my first time doing something like that," O’Connell said. "Easy to share messages and thoughts that you truly do feel and believe, but it didn’t help make it any easier in that setting. I just hope I did Khyree justice."

Shaq Griffin has left leg injury

O’Connell said Shaq Griffin, a free agent signing in the secondary, left Thursday’s practice with a left leg soft tissue injury. It happened after he had an interception in a team situation. The severity of the injury is unclear. It’s been a tough start to camp for Griffin, who was in coverage this week on long pass completions to Justin Jefferson and Jailen Nailor.

‘The process is the progress’

Before Saturday’s practice, O’Connell explained a comment that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has consistently made to him during training camp: "The process is the progress."

"J.J. did his best to attempt reflect some of my words. Not exactly how I said it. The exact way I said it is progress is the process. If it was the process is progress, that sounds awfully like results over process to me," O’Connell said. "The point of it is there’s no tangible scoreboard on the wall for me to be able to show the team this is how much better we got or did not get today."

So in other words, the focus is on the process at training camp. McCarthy has been steady early on, hitting Jalen Nailor for a long touchdown during Thursday’s workout.