Vikings fire GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after 4 seasons

The Minnesota Vikings gave Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a contract extension after the 2024 season.

On Friday, the team announced they were firing him after four seasons. Adofo-Mensah went 43-25 in the regular season as the Vikings’ general manager, but the team didn’t win a playoff game in his four seasons.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah fired, Vikings ownership group reacts

What they're saying:

The Wilf family released the following statement after announcing Adofo-Mensah’s dismissal:

"Following our annual end-of-season organizational meetings over the last several weeks and after careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for Kwesi’s contributions and commitment to the organization over the past four years and wish him and his family the best in the future.

"Effective immediately, Executive Vice President of Football Operations Rob Brzezinski will lead our operations through the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob brings tremendous credibility and experience, understands our roster and has the ability to build consensus and rely on the expertise of our personnel and coaches. After the draft, we intend to conduct a thorough search to identify our next general manager. Building a team that can contend for championships drives us every day, and we look forward to bringing our fans the success they so deserve."

Earlier this week, Adofo-Mensah was at the Senior Bowl for the Vikings in Mobile, Ala., watching the top senior college players in the country who will soon be headed to the NFL Combine, and eventually in the NFL Draft in April.

Tension in the Vikings’ building?

Why you should care:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there was underlying tension at TCO Performance Center throughout the building.

The Vikings’ handling of the quarterback situation might have played a big part in that. They let Sam Darnold leave in free agency, and Darnold will be playing for a Super Bowl next Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks. They didn’t make enough of a bid to bring back Daniel Jones, who won the starting quarterback job in Indianapolis and was having a career season before suffering a torn Achilles.

The Vikings banked on J.J. McCarthy, who missed seven games in 2025 due to injury, and struggled in his first full season as a starter behind a makeshift offensive line.

Adofo-Mensah also had several draft picks that didn’t pan out, and was inconsistent in free agency. After spending more than $300 million on the roster before the 2025 season, the Vikings went 9-8 and missed the NFC Playoffs.

What's next:

The team will search for a new general after the NFL Draft in April.