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Gophers get No. 4 seed for NCAA Tournament, will host Green Bay Friday night

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Published  March 15, 2026 7:40pm CDT
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9
Gophers earn No. 4 seed for NCAA Tournament, host Green Bay Friday

Gophers earn No. 4 seed for NCAA Tournament, host Green Bay Friday

The University of Minnesota women's basketball team held a watch party Sunday night at Williams Arena for the NCAA Selection Show. The Gophers are the No. 4 seed in the Sacramento Regional, and will host a four-team pod at Williams Arena. They face Green Bay Friday night.

The Brief

    • The University of Minnesota women's basketball team earned the No. 4 seed in the Sacramento Regional for the NCAA Tournament.
    • The Gophers are hosting a first and second round regional at Williams Arena. They'll face No. 13 seed Green Bay Friday night.
    • In the other match-up, No. 5 Ole Miss faces No. 12 Gonzaga. The two winners meet Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team earned the No. 4 seed in the Sacramento Regional for the NCAA Tournament.

Gophers face UW-Green Bay Friday night

What we know:

Gophers’ players, staff and fans gathered at Williams Arena Sunday night for the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN. Minnesota knew it was in the Big Dance after being selected as a first and second round host site.

The Gophers (22-8, 13-5) will face the No. 13 seed UW-Green Bay Phoenix Friday night at Williams Arena. Minnesota is making its first NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, and 11th time in program history. The Gophers are hosting an opening round regional for the first time since 2005.

Minnesota is 12-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, which includes a run to the Final Four in 2004. The Gophers have advanced to the Sweet 16 three times (2003, 2004, 2005), while also competing in one Elite Eight (2004). Minnesota made its first NCAA Appearance in 1994.

What we know:

Tip-off times for the first round games are not yet known, and will be announced at a later date.

Other teams coming to Minneapolis

The other side:

In the other first round game Friday night, No. 5 seed Ole Miss takes on No. 12 seed Gonzaga. The two winners meet on Sunday for a trip to the Sweet 16.

What's next:

The Gophers will be making their first NCAA Tournament under coach Dawn Plitzuweit, in her third season as the head coach. Minnesota is 13-3 at Williams Arena this season.

Minnesota Golden GophersSportsNCAA