Vikings excited to add veteran Stephon Gilmore to secondary

The Minnesota Vikings were back at TCO Performance Center on Monday after joint practices and a preseason win at Cleveland last week.

They welcomed a new face with open arms to practice as defensive back Stephon Gilmore signed a one-year deal. He visited the facility last week, but left without a deal in place. That changed over the weekend.

"Really excited about adding Stephon Gilmore to our team. Had a great visit with him a few days ago, we stayed in contact and he worked through a process that led to him wanting to join our team," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. "We wanted to make sure he knew what this opportunity would be. I think he’s going to be able to have a huge impact on our team."

What it means

Stephon Gilmore is already assuming a starting role at defensive back. He was opposite Byron Murphy Jr. Monday as Shaq Griffin is close to returning from an injury suffered early in training camp. The Vikings needed a starting caliber player after the death of Khyree Jackson, Mekhi Blackmon’s season-ending knee injury and Griffin’s injury.

It means Minnesota’s defensive backs are Murphy, Gilmore, Griffin, Akayleb Evans, A.J. Green III, Dwight McGlothern, Fabian Moreau, Duke Shelley, Nahshon Wright and Bobby McCain.

Gilmore: ‘Just keep proving it every year’

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowl selection entering his 13th NFL season. The Vikings will be his sixth team. He started all 17 games for the Dallas Cowboys last year and had two interceptions and 13 passes defended, filling a void when Trevon Diggs went down with a season-ending injury.

Gilmore was First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and the Defensive Player of the Year after collecting six interceptions. In 165 games, Gilmore has 31 interceptions.

"Any time I step in between that line, I try to go hard just to show people I still got it. Just keep proving it every year, gotta put the previous year behind you and prove it every year so that’s my mindset," Gilmore said Monday after practice. "A lot of guys came up to me already asking for pointers and stuff like that. I’m here to help, try to get better and whatever I can do, on the field or off the field, that’s what I’m here for."

What’s next

The Vikings practice in Eagan this week before their final preseason game at Philadelphia on Saturday. Then, they have to trim the roster to 53 before Week 1 at the New York Giants.