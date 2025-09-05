Vikings-Bears: How to watch Minnesota's first game

The Brief The Vikings kickoff their season against the Chicago Bears on Monday. The game is on ESPN. FOX 9 has you covered before and after the game with Vikings GameDay Live and Vikings Now.



The Minnesota Vikings play the Chicago Bears in their first game of the season for Monday Night Football on Sept. 8. Here's how you can watch the game.

FOX 9 will have you covered before and after the game with Vikings GameDay Live and Vikings Now.

How to watch Vikings-Bears

Vikings GameDay Live is on Monday at 5 p.m. ahead of the Vikings-Bears game.

Kickoff for the Vikings-Bears game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Soldier Field in Chicago. You can watch it on ESPN and ABC.

Before the game, tune into Vikings GameDay Live from 5–6 p.m. on FOX 9, and streaming on your smart TV via the free FOX LOCAL app, on FOX9.com, your FOX LOCAL Mobile phone app and in the player above.

Then, after the game, listen and watch FOX 9's Vikings Now podcast wherever you get your podcasts, as well as streaming on-demand on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube. Watch the live recording of the podcast at 10:45 p.m. Monday in the player below and on YouTube.