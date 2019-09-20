Expand / Collapse search

Twins sell out of 2019 Division Series ticket strips

Published 
Sports
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
article

Minneapolis, MN-September 17: Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano (22) carries Minnesota Twins second baseman Ronald Torreyes (74) after their walk-off win. ( Photo by Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins have sold out of 2019 Division Series ticket strips for the 2019 Division Series for possible home games at Target Field, the team announced Friday. 

A limited number of single-game tickets for Division Series games at Target Field will be made available at a later date. 

If the Twins advance beyond the Division Series, ticket strips for possible home games during the League Championship Series will go on sale. 

The first-place Twins have a 4.0-game lead in the American League Central Division going into Friday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. 