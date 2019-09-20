Twins sell out of 2019 Division Series ticket strips

article

The Minnesota Twins have sold out of 2019 Division Series ticket strips for the 2019 Division Series for possible home games at Target Field, the team announced Friday.

A limited number of single-game tickets for Division Series games at Target Field will be made available at a later date.

If the Twins advance beyond the Division Series, ticket strips for possible home games during the League Championship Series will go on sale.

The first-place Twins have a 4.0-game lead in the American League Central Division going into Friday’s home game against the Kansas City Royals. The first pitch is at 7:10 p.m.