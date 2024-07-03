Twins place 3B Royce Lewis on IL, Brooks Lee to make MLB debut

article

The Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday they’ve placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain.

Lewis suffered the injury in Tuesday night’s 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers after hitting a two-run double. He left the game after experiencing tightness in his groin. The news comes after Lewis had played 23 games since injuring his right quad on Opening Day at Kansas City. Since he had returned, Lewis was hitting .292 with five doubles, nine homers, 17 RBI and a .354 on-base percentage.

Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey said before Wednesday night’s game Lewis will be out at least through the All-Star break, and called it a Grade 2 strain. The All-Star Game is set for July 16.

One of the team’s top prospects will replace Lewis in the lineup Wednesday night. Brooks Lee is set to play third base and bat eighth in what will be his debut in Major League Baseball. Lee got the news in front of his St. Paul Saints' teammates in the clubhouse.

In 20 games with the Class AAA Saints this season, Lee is hitting .329 with seven homers, five doubles, 21 RBI, has scored 20 runs, has nine walks and a .635 slugging percentage.

Lee arrived to the Twins' clubhouse Wednesday afternoon with his No. 72 jersey hanging at his locker.

Lee is ranked as the Twins’ No. 2 prospect, No. 13 overall in MLB and will represent Minnesota in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.