Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez has torn elbow ligament, could need season-ending surgery

February 17, 2026
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez left Monday's Spring Training workout early with soreness in his elbow. An MRI revealed he has a torn UCL, and could need season-ending surgery. The news is a significant blow as Lopez was expected to anchor the Twins' starting rotation.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (FOX 9) - Pablo Lopez is supposed to be the ace of the Minnesota Twins’ pitching staff in 2026, but his season might be over before it ever got the chance to start.

Pablo Lopez injury update

What we know:

Twins’ General Manager Jeremy Zoll said Tuesday morning from Spring Training in Fort Myers, Fla., Lopez has a torn ligament in his throwing elbow. He’s seeking a second opinion, but "surgery is very much on the table." If he gets surgery, his season would be over.

"The MRI shows significant tearing to the UCL is elbow. We need to work through a number of steps here, including a second opinion, but surgery is very much on the table. If Pablo goes down the surgical route, he would miss the entire 2026 season," Zoll said. "Obviously that’s really disappointing news, and really feel for Pablo. A huge blow for him, but we’ll work through the steps."

Lopez was pitching three innings of live batting practice on Monday, the Twins’ first day of full-squad workouts. During the third inning, Lopez left the mound and told trainers he was feeling soreness in his right elbow.

"When it first happened, I was taken back to a bullpen session in 2013 where I threw a pitch and it felt like my elbow was right behind the ball. That’s a raw way to put it, but that’s what it felt like, something sharp happening that initially didn’t feel good," Lopez said Tuesday. "Hearing the news was not pleasant at all. Talk about going from 100 to zero on a scale of being excited being pumped, just ultimately happy to be here. You hear news like that, we’re all adults, trying to navigate a lot of emotions. Things like this tend to just happen. It’s the reality of being a baseball player."

Lopez was also slated to pitch for Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but that’s now likely off the table.

Tough break for Lopez

Why you should care:

It’s a tough blow to the Twins and Lopez after just one day of Spring Training. He would’ve been the Opening Day starter in Baltimore, and was expected to carry the Twins’ rotation this year. 

Lopez made just 14 starts last season, missing much of the year with a shoulder strain. He had three separate stints on the injured list. Lopez went 15-10 with a 4.08 earned run average in 2024.

Lopez’s injury was the last news the Twins needed. The organization is trying to rebuild a roster after a 70-92 season in 2025, and firing manager Rocco Baldelli after seven seasons. Owner Tom Pohlad spoke with FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich on Monday about trying to regain the trust of the Twins’ fan base this year.

What's next:

Joe Ryan now assumes the No. 1 role in the Twins’ starting rotation. Ryan went 13-10 in 30 starts with a 3.42 ERA.

