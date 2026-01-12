Expand / Collapse search

Twins CF Byron Buxton to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

By
Published  January 12, 2026 7:09pm CST
Minnesota Twins
FOX 9
1-on-1 with Minnesota Twins' new manager [FULL INTERVIEW]

1-on-1 with Minnesota Twins' new manager [FULL INTERVIEW]

FOX 9's Jim Rich sat down with the Minnesota Twins' new manager, Derrick Shelton. Here's the full interview.

The Brief

    • Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been selected to play for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
    • Buxton will be making his WBC debut with the Americans.
    • He hit 35 homers in 2025 and was an American League All-Star.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is set to make his World Baseball Classic debut with Team USA in 2026. 

Buxton joins Team USA roster 

What we know:

USA Baseball announced Buxton's addition to the roster on social media. The 32-year-old from Baxley, Ga., is joining a lineup that includes stars like Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson. 

Buxton's 2025 season

By the numbers:

Buxton, who has been with the Twins since being drafted in 2012, had a standout 2025 season despite some injuries. He achieved career highs in several categories, including 35 home runs and 83 RBI. He was selected to the American League All-Star team, and participated in the Home Run Derby.

What's next:

Team USA will kick off its World Baseball Classic journey in Pool B against Brazil on March 6 at Daikin Park in Houston. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. 

Minnesota TwinsSports