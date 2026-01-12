Twins CF Byron Buxton to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

The Brief Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton has been selected to play for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Buxton will be making his WBC debut with the Americans. He hit 35 homers in 2025 and was an American League All-Star.



Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is set to make his World Baseball Classic debut with Team USA in 2026.

Buxton joins Team USA roster

What we know:

USA Baseball announced Buxton's addition to the roster on social media. The 32-year-old from Baxley, Ga., is joining a lineup that includes stars like Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson.

Buxton's 2025 season

By the numbers:

Buxton, who has been with the Twins since being drafted in 2012, had a standout 2025 season despite some injuries. He achieved career highs in several categories, including 35 home runs and 83 RBI. He was selected to the American League All-Star team, and participated in the Home Run Derby.

What's next:

Team USA will kick off its World Baseball Classic journey in Pool B against Brazil on March 6 at Daikin Park in Houston. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.