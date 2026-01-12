Twins CF Byron Buxton to play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is set to make his World Baseball Classic debut with Team USA in 2026.
Buxton joins Team USA roster
What we know:
USA Baseball announced Buxton's addition to the roster on social media. The 32-year-old from Baxley, Ga., is joining a lineup that includes stars like Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson.
Buxton's 2025 season
By the numbers:
Buxton, who has been with the Twins since being drafted in 2012, had a standout 2025 season despite some injuries. He achieved career highs in several categories, including 35 home runs and 83 RBI. He was selected to the American League All-Star team, and participated in the Home Run Derby.
What's next:
Team USA will kick off its World Baseball Classic journey in Pool B against Brazil on March 6 at Daikin Park in Houston. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.