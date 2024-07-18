Twins 2025 schedule features earliest Opening Day in franchise history

article

The Minnesota Twins return from the Major League Baseball’s All-Star break on Saturday, but on Thursday the team announced its 2025 regular season schedule.

The Twins will have their earliest Opening Day game in franchise history, facing the St. Louis Cardinals for interleague action on Thursday, March 27. That’s also a reunion with former Twins pitcher Sonny Gray. It’s the second time ever the Twins are opening against a National League team, after facing the Milwaukee Brewers in Opening Day in 2021.

The Twins will host the Houston Astros for the 2025 home opener at Target Field on Thursday, April 3.

The Twins will play all 29 other teams at least once. They’ll have 15 home games in April, 15 in May, 13 in June, 12 in July, 13 in August and 14 in September. They’ll have 42 of their 81 games at Target Field between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The Twins host the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series from July 8-10. They go to Yankee Stadium Aug. 11-13.

The Twins get 13 games against each team in the American League Central Division. They’ll host the Chicago White Sox seven times, Cleveland Guardians six times, Detroit Tigers seven times and Kansas City Royals six times.