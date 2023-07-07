Trevor Mbakwe leaves Eden Prairie for AD job at Tartan HS

article

Former University of Minnesota basketball star and Eden Prairie Associate Activities Director Trevor Mbakwe is headed to the east side of the Twin Cities metro.

Mbakwe has been hired as the new Activities Director for Tartan High School. Mbakwe earned his bachelor’s degree from Minnesota in 2012 after studying recreational administration and management. After his playing career with the Gophers came to a close, Mbakwe played professionally overseas for seven years.

Mbakwe was the Assistant Activities Director at Irondale High School for the 2020-21 school year, and most recently was in a similar role at Eden Prairie. He was also the interim boys’ basketball coach while David Flom was suspended. Mbakwe officially took over at Tartan, effective July 1.

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to serve the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale area as Activities Director at Tartan High School. I have committed my career to creating positive school environments, building relationships, and ensuring students and staff feel a sense of belonging for all," Mbakwe said in a statement.

Mbakwe is replacing Brian Munter, who resigned after 12 years at Tartan to accept a teaching position at Prior Lake High School.

Mbakwe currently lives in Minneapolis and has two children.