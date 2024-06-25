Timberwolves: What route do they go in the NBA Draft?

article

The NBA Draft starts Wednesday night, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have two picks after coming off their best season in 20 years.

The Timberwolves won 56 regular season games, and reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2004. They have the No. 27 pick in the first round Wednesday night, and the No. 37 pick in the second round.

So what will they do with the No. 27 overall pick? Assuming they don’t move it, the logical signs point to guard depth. The Timberwolves signed Mike Conley Jr. to a two-year extension during this past season, but he’ll turn 37 in October and played in 76 games last season. It’s very plausible that Chris Finch, Tim Connelly and company want to find the next guard after Conley in this year’s draft.

So who are the options? Here are four names to think about:

TERRENCE SHANNON JR. (ILLINOIS GUARD)

There are a few mock drafts that have the Timberwolves taking Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. at No. 27 overall. He filled the box score for the Illini, averaging 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 36 percent from the perimeter, last season. The Timberwolves had him in town last week for a pre-draft workout.

He also was suspended for part of last year after being accused of rape and sexual assault. Earlier this month, he was found not guilty on all charges in the incident. It’s not clear how that could factor in his NBA Draft stock.

JAMAL SHEAD (HOUSTON GUARD)

A projected early second round pick, former Houston guard Jamal Shead could be a steal for any NBA team seeking a guard who plays like a veteran. He averaged 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on a Houston squad that was one of the best in the country last year. The Timberwolves met with him for a pre-draft workout. He could be available for Minnesota at 37 if they feel using a first round pick on him is a reach.

CAM CHRISTIE (MINNESOTA GUARD)

He’s maybe not a point guard in the pure sense of the word, but don’t overlook Cam Christie to the Timberwolves at No. 27. Christie played one season for the Gophers before declaring for the NBA Draft. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from the perimeter. His older brother, Max, is with the L.A. Lakers. Cam is a tireless worker who will make his next franchise better for taking him.

BRONNY JAMES (USC GUARD)

Mock drafts have Bronny James going to the Lakers late in the second round, but you never know. The former USC guard and son of LeBron James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans. Teams will look at his medicals closely after he collapsed during a practice before last season. The biggest roadblock to Bronny James coming to Minnesota? His father. LeBron James has made it known publicly he wants to play one season with his son before retiring. Never say never, but that won’t be with the Timberwolves.

We’ll find out what the Timberwolves are thinking as early as Wednesday night.