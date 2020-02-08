Timberwolves snap 13-game losing streak as new players hit shots in upset over Clippers

article

Every shot was falling Saturday night in the Target Center for the Minnesota Timberwolves as the team hit 26 three pointers, a franchise record, to get a big win over the Clippers and snap a losing streak.

The Timberwolves came into the game with 13 straight losses and a reconfigured roster after huge trades leading into the trade deadline on Thursday. The Clippers, on the other hand, were 8-2 in their last ten games and second in the Western Conference.

While star point guard D'Angelo Russell wasn't available due to injury, the Wolves other new additions got off to a hot start, including guard Malik Beasley.

Beasley knocked down seven three-point shots, scoring 23 points in the game. Jordan McLaughlin, who was with the team in Iowa, made his first career start, scoring 24 points with 11 assists.

As always, Karl-Anthony Towns held down the team in the paint, scoring 22 points with 13 rebounds.

The Wolves finished the night with 142 points, cruising to an easy win at home.

The team will hope to keep the momentum alive on the road on Monday against the Raptors.