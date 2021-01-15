Timberwolves game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The NBA announced Friday that the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols with Minnesota.

The Timberwolves did not have the required minimum of eight players available to play the game.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Timberwolves, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Grizzlies," NBA officials said in a statement.

In a tweet following the announcement, Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns shared he tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, Towns revealed he has lost seven close family members, including his mother, to the virus.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be," wrote Towns.

The Timberwolves announced Thursday that Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez would not be playing in the game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Friday's game was set to tip off at 7 p.m. at Target Center, but has been postponed. It's not clear if additional players have tested positive for COVID-19, or they could have been exposed to the virus. This is the first game of the 2021 season that the Timberwolves have had to postpone due to COVID-19 reasons.

No information has been released yet about when the game will be made up.

The Timberwolves are 3-8 after losing to the Grizzlies 118-107 Wednesday night.