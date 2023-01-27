Timberwolves confident they’ll have safe atmosphere Friday night against Grizzlies

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night at Target Center, and team and arena officials are determined to do everything in their power to keep a safe environment for both teams and fans.

Tensions could be high after 29-year-old Tyre Nichols of Memphis was assaulted by police earlier this month during a traffic stop. Nichols died on Jan. 10, and the five officers involved in the incident have since been fired.

Authorities in Memphis are planning to release video of the incident some time on Friday before the Timberwolves host the Grizzlies. The Timberwolves issued a statement ahead of the game.

"We are working closely with Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander, the Office of Community Safety, and the NBA. Through this joint effort, we are confident that Target Center will be a safe venue for our fans and players," team officials said.

It’s not clear if either team will address the situation before tip-off, or if any public disruptions are planned.

Minneapolis has familiarity with the type of tension that could be ahead Friday night. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is now in prison for the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd, which sparked protests around the world standing against police brutality.

The Timberwolves’ security team also dealt with animal rights protesters during last year’s playoff series against the Grizzlies. A woman protesting the mass killing of chickens at an Iowa pig farm glued herself to the floor during a play-in game against the L.A. Clippers. Another protester went on the floor during a game against the Grizzlies, and was quickly taken away.

The Timberwolves improved to 25-25 on the season after a 111-102 win over the Pelicans Wednesday night.