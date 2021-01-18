Short-handed Timberwolves lose at Atlanta, 108-97

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez Monday at Atlanta to due COVID-19 protocols, and they struggled in a 108-97 loss to the Hawks.

It was the first game back for the Wolves after having last Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies postponed. The Timberwolves, due to COVID-19 issues, did not have the minimum requirement of eight players available to play. Towns went to social media Friday night to announce he had tested positive for COVID-19. That comes after he lost his mother to the virus last April, and several relatives since.

Hernangomez is also in isolation for a 10-day stretch, and it’s not known how long Rubio will be out.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said after the loss the team got into Atlanta around 9 p.m. Sunday, had to undergo COVID-19 testing until about 11 p.m. and had to do a second round of testing early Monday before they could get into pregame routines.

The Wolves shot just 40 percent from the field, and 37.8 percent from the perimeter in Monday’s loss. Minnesota couldn’t take advantage of 26 Hawks’ turnovers, and the Timberwolves were out-rebounded 49-37 in the loss.

Advertisement

The Wolves are now 1-7 without Towns in the lineup, and 3-9 on the season after a 2-0 start. D’Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting, including 6-of-13 from the perimeter. He added seven assists and four steals. Malik Beasley added 15 points, but shot 5-of-17 from the field. Anthony Edwards finished with 12 points in 30 minutes, shooting 5-of-16 from the field.

The Hawks came into the game having lost six of their last seven.

The Wolves are next scheduled to host the Orlando Magic Wednesday night at Target Center.