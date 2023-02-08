Tiger Woods to design his first golf course, picks Utah

article

Golfing legend Tiger Woods will soon open his first golf course, picking Utah as the location.

The PGA Tour Champion is partnering with The Marcella Club in Park City to design an 18-hole course.

It will be the first golf course design by Woods’ firm, TGR Design.

The course is slated to open in 2025.

"I couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Marcella Club to design and create a new championship golf course just outside Park City," Woods said in a news release. "Utah is an incredible place, with favorable year-round weather that offers opportunities to be active outdoors throughout all four seasons – golfing, skiing, biking, hiking, and fishing – the list goes on and on. I’m thrilled to be designing a course in such a special location; this new course is uniquely beautiful and will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living."

The golf course at the Marcella Club. (Credit: The Marcella Club)

After winning 15 championships, the 47-year-old Woods is undoubtedly one of the greatest golfers the world has ever seen, holding numerous records. He’s also an inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Tiger Woods made his return to the golf course in early 2022 at the Masters and was able to walk the rolling hills of Augusta National more than a year after he suffered a horrifying leg injury in a Los Angeles crash.

Park City lies southeast of Salt Lake City and is home to many resorts and is the host of the largest independent film festival, Sundance. The city also hosted some venues of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

