Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
7
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County

This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Joey Logano seeks repeat win at 2023 Mortgage 500 in Phoenix

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 7:57PM
NASCAR
FOX TV Digital Team

This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: 2023 Mortgage 500 in Phoenix

The 2023 season rolls on as the sport’s premier drivers meet in Phoenix for the final race on NASCAR’s road trip out west. (FOX Sports)

NASCAR’s west coast trip concludes this weekend with the 2023 Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix. 

Coverage begins with "NASCAR RaceDay" at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX, followed by the race at 3:30 p.m. ET. 

Eight drivers have won on the 1-mile track at the Phoenix speedway, including Joey Logano in 2022. 

Logano dominated last year’s race to capture his second NASCAR Cup Series title. His three wins at Phoenix are tied on his list of most wins at one track. 

Kevin Harvick’s active streak of 19 straight top-10 finishes at the track is an impressive feat at Phoenix, but it ranks among the best all-time for drivers on all NASCAR tracks. 

Harvick leads all drivers with nine career wins at Phoenix, but drivers to watch Sunday include Kyle Busch, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney. 

Blaney, Busch, Logano, Briscoe, and Ross Chastain all finished in the top-10 in both Phoenix races in 2022, Nascar.com noted.

According to Nascar.com, Blaney has the most laps run in the top five in 2022 at Phoenix with 546. He also holds the second-longest streak of top-10 finishes at Phoenix with five.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 



 