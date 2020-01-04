Suggs gets standing ovation as Minnehaha Academy basketball blasts top-ranked Sierra Canyon, 78-58

article

A night after announcing his college choice, Minnehaha star player Jalen Suggs walked off the floor to a standing ovation from thousands of fans who filed into the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday for a matchup of high school basketball titans.

Minnehaha Academy took down Sierra Canyon, the second-best team in the county and best school in California, Saturday night by double-digits, 78-58, led by the efforts of Suggs and junior Chet Holmgren.

According to officials, more than 16,000 fans made their way into the arena Saturday night for the high school hoops matchup.

The Sierra Canyon roster features a host of top college prospects, including Ziaire Williams, a top 5 player in the nation, according to ESPN, and B.J. Boston, a top 15 player who will suit up for Kentucky next year.

Along with those players, the Sierra Canyon roster features the sons of two NBA greats: LeBron James' son Bronny and Dwyane Wade's son Zaire.

But, Minnehaha is not without their own stars, including Suggs, who is ranked sixth in the nation by ESPN, and led the way Saturday for the Redhawks. He finished the night with 23 points and 12 boards.

Seven-footer Chet Holmgren, a junior for Minnehaha, also made an impact on the defensive end of the floor, coming up with a double-double with 10 rebounds and 12 blocks.