Star WR Rashod Bateman cleared by NCAA to return to Gophers

Rashod Bateman is officially back with the University of Minnesota football team.

The Gophers’ star wide receiver announced in a video posted to social media on Wednesday that he’s been given clearance by the NCAA to play this fall. Bateman originally opted out of 2020 college football season due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bateman then signed with an agent to prepare for the NFL Draft, which at the time ended his college eligibility. When the Big Ten recently announced its plan to return to play this fall with enhanced COVID-19 protocols, coach P.J. Fleck reached out to Bateman to see if he wanted to come back. Bateman’s answer was an emphatic “Yes.”

Bateman returned to campus, enrolled in classes and was back with the team practicing not long after the Big Ten vote to bring back football. All he was waiting for was NCAA clearance.

“I know that to get through challenging and tough times, you have to keep your oar in the water. And I feel the safest and best place to move forward is here at the University of Minnesota. I’d like to thank Mark Coyle, Coach Fleck and the NCAA for allowing me to compete again with my brothers.”

In a statement, Fleck said, “I want to thank the NCAA, the Big Ten and our compliance office for working together and coming to a resolution that restored Rashod’s eligibility and allows him to play this fall.”

Bateman also said in the video he’s switching his jersey number from No. 13 to No. 0, to show zero tolerance for racism.

His return his a huge boost for the Gophers as they prepare to start the season Oct. 24 against Michigan. Bateman was the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten pick after making 60 catches for more than 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.