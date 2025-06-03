St. James vs. Lamberton: Stream the Town Ball Tour game

FOX 9 is heading to St. James on Wednesday for the first stop on the 2025 Town Ball Tour.

The St. James A's are taking on the Lamberton Black Sox, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Veteran's Park in St. James. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from St. James starting at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live , as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Black Sox

June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish

June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints

June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers

July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces

July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

*All dates are Wednesdays