FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to St. James on June 4

The first stop on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is St. James on Wednesday, June 4.

FOX 9 will be live in St. James starting at 5 p.m. as the A's take on the Lamberton Black Sox at Veterans Field. The first pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

There will be plenty going on at the ballpark, including free ice cream from the MN Nice Cream Truck, a SotaStick merch tent selling Town Ball gear, a sports gear donation drop off with the Twins Community Fund, a special Twins ticket offer, a FOX LOCAL app raffle and T.C. Bear will be there.

Coverage begins with the FOX 9 Morning News, followed by our live shows from St. James starting at 5 p.m. on June 4. You can watch all the action live at fox9.com/live and in the player above, as well as on the FOX LOCAL mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

You'll also be able to watch the game live on FOX9.com, in the player below, and streaming on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

St. James vs. Lamberton

First pitch: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Veteran's Field, 700-798 3rd St. S, St. James

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W South to Minnesota 13 toward Shakopee. Get on US-169 South to 173rd Street in Garden City. Turn right on 173rd Street. Turn right on 510th Avenue. Turn left on 174th Street. Continue on County Highway 3/300th Street. Turn left to merge onto MN-15 South/MN 60 West. Use the right lane to take the MN 4/MN 30 West ramp to St. James. Turn right onto MN 30 W/MN 4 N/11th St. S. Turn left onto 10th Avenue South. Turn right onto 3rd Street South. The ballpark will be on your left.

The latest on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour can be found here.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Black Sox

June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish

June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints

June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers

July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces

July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

*All dates are Wednesdays