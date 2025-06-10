Shakopee vs. St. Patrick: Stream the Town Ball Tour game

FOX 9 is heading to Shakopee on Wednesday for the first stop on the 2025 Town Ball Tour.

The Shakopee Indians are taking on the St Patrick Irish, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Joe Schleper Stadium. You can watch the game live in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, FOX 9 will broadcast live from Shakopee starting at 5 p.m. You can watch all the action at fox9.com/live , as well as on the FOX LOCAL Mobile app and streaming on FOX LOCAL on your smart TV.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Long Sox

June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish

June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints

June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers

July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces

July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

*All dates are Wednesdays