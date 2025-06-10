FOX 9 Town Ball Tour heads to Shakopee on June 11

The second stop on the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Shakopee on Wednesday, June 11.

FOX 9 will be live in Shakopee for the morning news and then again starting at 5 p.m. as the Shakopee Indians face the St. Patrick Irish at Joe Schleper Stadium. The first pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

There will be plenty going on at the ballpark, including free ice cream from the MN Nice Cream Truck, a SotaStick merch tent selling Town Ball gear, and more. Plus, FOX 9's Ian Leonard will be having some fun at the new SandVenture Aquatic Park.

Shakopee vs. St. Patrick

First pitch: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joe Schleper Stadium, 1490 Adams St. S, Shakopee, MN 55379

Directions from Minneapolis: Take I-35W South to I-494 West. Then take US-169 South. Take the Scott County 15/Marystown Road exit. TahPah Park, home to Schleper Stadium, will be straight ahead.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

Here's the 2025 lineup:

June 4: St. James A's vs. Lamberton Long Sox

June 11: Shakopee Indians vs. St. Patrick Irish

June 18: Avon Lakers vs. St. Wendel Saints

June 25: Brownton Bruins vs. Glencoe Brewers

July 2: Anoka Bucs vs. Andover Aces

July 9: Springfield Tigers vs. Gibbon Reds

July 16: Princeton Panthers vs. Hinckley Knights

*All dates are Wednesdays