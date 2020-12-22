Ryan Saunders non-committal on Wolves guard Malik Beasley playing Wednesday

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Ryan Saunders non-committal on Wolves guard Malik Beasley playing Wednesday

By Jeff Wald
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 6: Malik Beasley #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on in the third quarter during the game against the Orlando Magic at Target Center on March 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Magic defeated the Timberwolves 132-118

Expand

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves open the 2020-21 regular season Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, and they don’t yet know if guard Malik Beasley will be in uniform.

Beasley, in a remote court hearing on Monday, pleaded guilty to threats of violence in a September incident outside his Plymouth home. In exchange for the plea, he had felony drug charges dropped and jail time, or home confinement, won’t exceed 120 days and can be served after the NBA season.

On Tuesday, Wolves coach Ryan Saunders said the team is taking things day-by-day with Beasley. He has not heard from the NBA on if Beasley will be suspended, and didn’t say whether or not Beasley will play Wednesday night if he’s not disciplined by the league.

"Malik has been very professional, he’s been coming to work. We’re getting the most out of him, and he’s getting the most out of us as he’s been very eager to compete," Saunders said.

Beasley was arrested in late September after he pointed a rifle at a family in a vehicle outside his home, who at the time was on a Parade of Homes tour. Beasley’s home had been incorrectly listed on the tour, and he grew frustrated at the amount of traffic outside his home.

"I could have retreated, I learned my lesson," Beasley told a judge Monday. "I was not in my right mind. I’m ready to move on."

At the time, the Timberwolves were having their offseason In-Market Program, which Beasley was not participating in. Beasley came to the Timberwolves before last season’s NBA trade deadline in a roster overhaul engineered by Gersson Rosas, which also brought star guard D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns.

In 14 games as a starter with the Wolves last season, Beasley averaged 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 42.6 percent from three-point range before the NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the team convened for training camp and after his arrest, Rosas signed Beasley to a four-year, $60 million contract.