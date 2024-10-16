Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Andover high school football: How to watch

Andover hosts Robbinsdale Armstrong in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week on Wednesday — a game you can stream on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and YouTube.

How to stream Robbinsdale Armstrong vs. Andover

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Andover.

Stream the game in the player above, on your TV via FOX LOCAL, on the FOX 9 news app, and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.