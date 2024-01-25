Atlanta Falcons hire Raheem Morris as head coach

article

It appears the Atlanta Falcons have found their new head coach.

The Dirty Birds have reached an agreement with Raheem Morris to replace Arthur Smith as head coach. Morris' agency, Goal Line Football, made the announcement on Thursday evening.

"Beyond proud and excited that our long time GL family member Raheem Morris has been named Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Raheem becomes the first black Head Coach in franchise history," Goal Line Footbal posted on Instagram.

The Falcons have not yet made the official announcement.

That means former New England Patriots' head coach Bill Belichick is still looking for a job.

This will be the second time Morris will be coaching the Falcons. He was named interim head coach in 2020 after Dan Quinn was fired. The team finished 4-7 under his leadership.

Prior to that, Morris helped to lead the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they faced the New England Patriots in 2017 as an assistant coach and secondary coach.

Morris brings more than 21 years of coaching experience to the Falcons.

He has also had coaching stints with Tampa Bay, Kansas State, Washington, and the Los Angeles Rams.

The 47-year-old completed his second interview with Atlanta this past Tuesday. He was also being interviewed by the Seahawks, Panthers and Commanders.

