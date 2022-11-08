PJ Fleck to Gophers: Pay no attention to Northwestern’s 1-8 record

article

PJ Fleck has had one consistent message to the University of Minnesota football team as it takes a two-game win streak into Northwestern this week: Don’t even bother looking at the Wildcats’ 1-8 record.

The Gophers mounted a second half comeback in a 20-13 win at Nebraska last week to improve to 6-23 on the season. Northwestern hung with No. 2-ranked Ohio State to a 7-7 halftime tie, then the Buckeyes pulled away for a 2-17 victory on a windy and damp day at Ryan Field. The Wildcats beat Nebraska in Ireland to open the season 1-0. They’ve lost eight straight since.

Fleck says don’t be fooled, they won’t be a push over.

"When you play Northwestern, never look at the record. I don’t think I ever have, because you know exactly what you’re going to get," Fleck said Monday. "They’re a tough football team, coached by Pat Fitzgerald, they play as hard as anybody we’ve ever played and it’s every year. I never look at the record. This football team doesn’t look at that record one bit, nor are fooled by that record one bit. Can’t fool us with that."

Fleck is telling his team they’re playing a Big Ten West title contender. After all, they won the division in 2018 and 2020. Four of the Wildcats’ eight losses this season have been by one possession, and all have been close games aside from Wisconsin and Iowa.

"When you’re looking at the cut-ups and strictly the film, you’re not even paying attention to their record, you’re going to say that this is a really good football team," linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. "They play extremely hard, and we have to be at our best. Their guys are going to come out flying, they’re going to come out with extreme how, so we have to be at our best."

The defense’s biggest task will be containing Maple Grove native Evan Hull. He leads the Wildcats with 1,194 all-purpose yards, is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has six touchdowns on the season.

The Gophers feature the No. 19 rushing defense in the nation, allowing 110.7 yards per game.

"They’re physical, just like they’ve always been. They’re sound, they’re not going to beat themselves. Their tailback is unbelievable so it’s going to be a challenge this week, but we’re ready for it," safety Tyler Nubin said.

PLAYERS TALK PJ FLECK’S FOURTH QUARTER DECISION AT NEBRASKA

Fleck had a decision to make at Nebraska, with a 20-13 lead late in the fourth quarter after a third down conversion by Mo Ibrahim was reviewed and overturned. It was 4th-and-1 near midfield. Ibrahim and the offense pleaded with Fleck to go for it, and ice the game.

Fleck said after the game, and this week, there wasn’t one play they loved that would guarantee them a first down. After much deliberation, he punted and pinned the Cornhuskers deep. He wanted to make them go 90 yards, without timeouts, to force overtime. It didn’t happen.

Ibrahim tried to wave the punting unit off the field himself. John Michael Schmitz gave his head coach a stern look coming to the sideline, but cooler heads prevailed.

"Me and Mo, pretty much everyone on that offense wanted to go for it. Pretty much were giving stares at Fleck, looking at him talking to Mo, Mo putting a lot of pressure on Coach Fleck," Schmitz said. "But I trust what Coach Fleck has to do as a coach, and trust in the decision he makes in punting the ball."

Even Nubin, a defensive star, wanted Fleck to go for it but also appreciated the trust he gave his defense.

"I was just letting coach know that the defense had his back. I have full confidence in the defense that we can get the job done any time," Nubin said. "I was actually advocating for them the go for it, I trusted Mo to get the first down."

MATTHEW TRICKETT TALKS KICKING

Matthew Trickett made both of his extra points and two long field goals at Nebraska. Fleck said the Gophers probably don’t win without him. On Monday, Trickett was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week.

His first made field goal, into the wind from 47 yards out, got the Gophers on the board to open the third quarter after being shut out in the first half. In a breeze, Trickett said he whispered to holder Mark Crawford before the kick to get the snap when the wind died down. They had to wait longer than normal for their conversion celebration.

"I kicked it, saw it was going right down the middle and turned around to do my handshake with Crawford and he was still staring at it. I looked back, is it there yet? It still needed a little more time to get there," Trickett said.