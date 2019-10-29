PJ Fleck surprises Gopher Hockey team, tries his hand at goaltender during practice

article

Gophers Men’s Hockey Coach Bob Motzko told his team they were adding another goaltender for the season Tuesday, prompting some concerned looks from the players on the team.

Their minds were put at ease, however, as Football Coach PJ Fleck was the one who stumbled over the boards in full goalie gear at practice.

The coach wore a number one “Fleck” jersey and tried his hands between the pipes for a different maroon and gold squad Tuesday.

While he is undefeated on the gridiron this year, Fleck wasn’t able to carry that success on the ice.

Although he wasn’t stellar in net, he brought his usual brand of unfettered enthusiasm to every shift, including rowing the proverbial boat after being scored on in a drill.

Advertisement

Fleck is not expected to be on the roster when the Gophers take on Notre Dame this weekend at 3M Arena at Mariucci Friday and Saturday.

Fleck will likely use that time to prepare for Penn State in a clash of Big Ten undefeated teams next week.