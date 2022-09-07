PJ Fleck Show: Gophers host FCS Western Illinois after beating New Mexico State

It’s Week 2 of the PJ Fleck Show on Fox 9, and the University of Minnesota football team is getting ready for its second home non-conference game of the season.

The Gophers opened the 2022 regular season with a 38-0 dismantling of former coach Jerry Kill and the Aggies, running for 297 of their 485 total yards and collecting five rushing touchdowns. The starting defense allowed just two first downs and about 60 total yards in three quarters, getting sacks from Thomas Rush and Danny Striggow.

Coach Fleck joins the show along with Fox 9’s Pierre Noujaim, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard as they preview Saturday’s game against the Leathernecks. Western Illinois comes to Huntington Bank Stadium after opening the season with a 42-25 loss to Tennessee-Martin. The Gophers are 37.5-point favorites, but remain focused on every opponent after last year’s 14-10 loss to Bowling Green as 31-point favorites.

Watch the video for the full installment of this week’s PJ Fleck Show. Kickoff against Western Illinois is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.